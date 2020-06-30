Joshua K. VanderLey
Beloved husband and treasured son and brother, Josh was born on April 6, 1957 in Traverse City, Michigan. He died on June 28, 2020. Josh moved to Orlando, Florida in 1970. He is survived by his wife Michelle VanderLey and stepson Austin Woods, his mother Kay VanderLey, sisters Ella Delaney (Joerg) of Chicago, Illinois, Betsy VanderLey (Todd) of Oakland, Florida, and brother Joel VanderLey (Jenny) of Orlando, Florida as well as his nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother Wesley and his father Jon.

Josh excelled at any new adventure he tried. He was a historian, an experienced sailor, and a past Commander of the Orlando Power Squadron, a fisherman, an outdoorsman, and an avid golfer. He was employed as a superintendent with Turner Construction. Josh was an honorable man. His love of history, God, and his Country were only superseded by his love for his Ridgebacks puppies. He rescued many. He will be sorely missed.

Services and a celebration of life for Josh VanderLey will be held on Thursday, July 2nd at 4:00 p.m. at the Wedgefield Golf Club located at 20550 Maxim Parkway, Orlando, Florida 32833. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to rescue more Ridgebacks at www.rhodesianridgeback.org

