On Thursday, November 21, 2019, Joyce Ann Hardiman, 83, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her much-loved family home in Forest City.
Joyce was born on October 21, 1936 in Nashville, TN to Jesse and Ruby Vaughn. She met the love of her life, Robert Hardiman Jr., at a USO dance and joined him in FL where they spent the next 46 years together before Robert preceded her to his rest. Joyce had a long career at Southern Bell (later AT&T) and retired after more than 30 years of service. She loved spending time with her family at the beach, tending to her yard, watching sunsets over the lake, reading voraciously and exploring National Parks, either in person or virtually. She was always up for an adventure.
Joyce will be forever remembered and greatly missed by her children Valerie, Cynthia and Rob (Ginny); by her grandchildren Jake (Ashley) and Joeli; by her siblings Jesse Dalton Jr., Wayne Vaughn, Randall Vaughn, Rosalyn Moss, Wesley Vaughn, Sharon Stone and Carmen Adkisson; and by her numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Highland Funeral Home, Apopka, FL. Those who desire to do so may make memorial donations in memory of Joyce to the American Diabetes Association at https://www.diabetes.org/donate.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019