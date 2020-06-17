Joyce Cauthron Powell: 1/28/27 - 2/15/20: Viewing- 8:30am Baldwin Fairchild 994 Altamonte Dr., Altamonte Spring, with 10am Mass served by Father Charlie at St. Mary Magdalen Altamonte Springs, FL, June 23, 2020. Second service at Grace Memorial Park Mausoleum in Plaquemine, LA June 26 2020, 9:30 a.m. graveside service at 10 am, by Father Greg Daigle. Survived by her three daughters, Charline Ann Hughes and husband John Hughes of Elizabethan TN, Joyce Pauline Lorick and husband Harry Lorick of Manhattan Beach, CA and Brenda Powell of Deland, FL. Grand Children-by order of birth: Joe Joiner and wife Joy Joiner (and their 9 children, Christopher Ryan and wife Julia and 2 children Katie and Seth, Sara, Jessie and daughter Analia, Kimmy and son Greson, John, Julia, James, Jason, and Justin); Felicia Nidiffer and husband Mitchel Nidiffer; James Allen Joiner and wife Amanda Joiner (and their 5 children, Ryan Allen with wife Brianna, Nicholas Anthony, Madison Ann, Ashley and Lauren), Molly Campbell and husband Mark Campbell (and their child Madison Ann); Taunya Haun and husband Bob Haun (and their 2 children Jake, and Jordan), John Hughes and wife Anlyn; Dawn Monk and husband Steve (her son Dalton); Kristi Vining and husband Ken (and their two children Addison and Brayton); Brian Hill, (daughter Keira).Preceded in death by Husband, Charles William Powell.



