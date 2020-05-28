Joyce Arlene Dowis Fuller, born December 20, 1928 in Aurora, Illinois passed away on May 20, 2020 at her residence in Orlando, Florida at the age of 91. She was born to Gladys Baker Dowis and Benjamin Franklin Dowis. Joyce lived in Orlando over 50 years. She was a homemaker most of her life and in her spare time, she enjoyed working on her family and friends genealogy.



Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Russell Fuller; Joyce is survived by her sister Rosalie Wagamon and her five children: William (Sandra) Phillips, Jr., Gary Phillips, Michael Phillips, Carol (Roy) Phillips and Beverly (Daryl) Kerce, many grandchildren and even more great-grand children.



Joyce's family will have a small private service where they will reunite her and her husband Russell together again.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store