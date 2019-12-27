Home

Dobbs Funeral Home
430 North Kirkman Road
Orlando, FL 32811
407-578-7720
Beloved wife of Ralph M. Labbee passed on to Glory Friday December 13, 2019 at Advent Health Orlando, FL. Joyce was born in her home in the town of Brunswick, NY and loved living all of her 87 years there. She was the daughter of Charles E. Harris and Eva C Harris and sister to Dorothy, Charles, Charlotte and Billy (all deceased). Her husband Ralph, daughter Carolyn Monell, son-in-law Milton Monell, son Ralph M. Labbee, Jr and dearly loved grandson Michael H. Labbee residing in MI) cherish their their years together. She also leaves precious nieces, nephews and their children and many dear friends. The family received friends on Friday, December 20th at 9:30 am at Dobbs Funeral Home 430 North Kirkman Rd, Orlando FL. The funeral service was officiated by Commissioners William and Marilyn Francis which began at 11:00 am followed by a graveside service at Winter Garden Cemetery.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
