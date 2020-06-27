Joyce Lee McNeely Brown, Age 89, passed away on Tuesday, June 23. 2020. after a long brave fight with Dementia & Heart Disease. Joyce was the loving wife of the late Walter A. Brown, Jr. Joyce was born October 17th, 1930 in Easley, SC & moved to Florida in 1951. She was a longtime resident of Oviedo. Joyce was a homemaker & had 6 children, Keith, Robinson, Cheryl, Theresa, Gayle & Vanessa. She also held a special place in her heart for her son-in-law Jeff. Joyce had 9 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren. Joyce was a loving & fun mom who loved being involved with her children. She loved the Lord and Christian Music. We will all miss her forever and always. God Bless.



