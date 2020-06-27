Joyce Lee McNeely Brown
Joyce Lee McNeely Brown, Age 89, passed away on Tuesday, June 23. 2020. after a long brave fight with Dementia & Heart Disease. Joyce was the loving wife of the late Walter A. Brown, Jr. Joyce was born October 17th, 1930 in Easley, SC & moved to Florida in 1951. She was a longtime resident of Oviedo. Joyce was a homemaker & had 6 children, Keith, Robinson, Cheryl, Theresa, Gayle & Vanessa. She also held a special place in her heart for her son-in-law Jeff. Joyce had 9 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren. Joyce was a loving & fun mom who loved being involved with her children. She loved the Lord and Christian Music. We will all miss her forever and always. God Bless.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
