Joyce Melvin Watson

Joyce Ann Melvin Watson, age 88, of Orlando, FL, died on January 18, 2020. Joyce, daughter of John B. and Mildred Sunderland Melvin, was born in Jerseyville, IL, and moved to the Pittsburgh area as an infant. Graduated from Edgewood High School; Allegheny College (BS); and University of Pittsburgh, (MLS). Director of the Norwin Public Library in Irwin, PA, from which she retired in 1991. Survived by her husband of 65 years Robert E. Watson of Orlando, FL; sons David P. Watson of Elk Grove, CA, and Andrew M. Watson of Houston, TX; daughter Lizabeth Watson of East Glacier, MT; four grandsons; two great-grandchildren; and her sister, Eleanor Jean Wiegand of Frankfort, IL. Celebrate Joyce's life by donating to Best Friends Animal Society in her name.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020
