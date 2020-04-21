Joyce Robertson Meinecke
Joyce R. Meinecke, a resident of Kissimmee, Florida passed away at her Kissimmee nursing home on April 18, 2020 due to natural causes. She was 84. She was born in Kissimmee, then moved around the country as she raised her two sons. Joyce eventually moved back to Kissimmee in the early nineties. She worked at Bealls in Kissimmee for many years. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; John J. Robertson and Lena Harvey Toraya, step-mother Marien Robertson, her sister, JoAnn Robertson Bass and nephew Brandt Robertson Bass. She is survived by her two sons Matthew Ridenour and Marc Ridenour, sister Jacquelyn Mikell, nieces Beth Ann Thomas and Lori Mikell Boyd, and nephew John Mikell. Everyone who knew Joyce will remember her kind and sweet spirit, beautiful smile, and her fiery red hair. There will be a private service at a later time.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020.
