|
|
Judith A Benton, 64, of Kissimmee, passed away on July 31, 2019. She was born on September 13, 1954 to Donald and Shirley Schwebs in Oshkosh, WI. She was an avid Beatles fan (especially Paul Mccartney) making sure see saw him in concert every time he was in the area. She was a lover all animals. Judy is survived by her husband William (Wiggy) Benton, brother Ron (Fran) Schwebs, Sister Wanda Schwebs, Three nieces, Cari Schwebs, Kelsey Walker, and Stevie Schwebs, and 3 grandnieces Emily Massalone, Briana and Alex Schwebs. A Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm with a Grave side service at 2pm at Osceola Memory Gardens Funeral Home 1717 Old Boggy Creek Rd. Kissimmee, FL. officiated By Pastor Pete Zieg. Online condolences can be given at www.osceolamemgds.com.
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Judith A Benton please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019