Devoted educator and mother of two, Judith (Judy) Sledge passed away on the 3rd of June 2019 at the age of 80. She was born in Loraine Texas on January 31st 1939 and has a younger brother Joseph. She is survived by her brother and her two children Robert and Sandra. She had spent 40 years in Maitland Florida, serving as a teacher for 31 of those years to students in Preschool to 3rd grade. After retirement, she moved to Henderson Nevada to be closer to her children. During her teaching career, she served as President of the SEA (Seminole Educators Association) for several years and was active in the FTP/NEA (Florida Teaching Professionals/National Education Association). She enjoyed world travel and has been to many countries in Europe and Asia via Princess Cruise Lines and other tours. She was known as an expert in family history. She had three best friends in the way of Renee (miniature poodle), Sasha (shiatzu mix), and Milo (Chihuahua). Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 1 to July 7, 2019