Judith Ann Baradic, age 76, was born 11/5/1942 to Edward and Esther Szyszka. Oldest of three girls, she graduated from Milwaukee Wisconsin South HS in 1960. In 1965, Judith married her HS sweetheart, Richard Baradic. In 1988 Judith was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast and lymph cancer and given a 38% chance to live 3 years. She fought hard the next 30 years, yet always had a smile to share. Through it all, Judith looked forward to her resurrection and lived by, "Let go - Let God". Memorial services will be held in Wisconsin in July.The family asks you visit Judith's guest book at www.brewerfuneral.com. Judith passed away February 3rd. Judith was one of the kindest and most gentle souls that ever lived and will be dearly missed.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019