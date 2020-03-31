|
Judith Ann Clark Osborn, Judy, passed away March 18th, at home in Richlands, North Carolina. She was born September 28, 1945 in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Harold and Shirley (Williams) Clark. Judy grew up in Daytona Beach and graduated from Mainland High School, where she was a member of the swimming team.
Through the years, her bright smile and eagerness to help people made her unforgettable. She was a banker, a cat breeder, office manager and an organizer.
When her son's Marine unit was sent to Kuwait, Judy organized the Desert Shield/Desert Storm Support Group. Many gathered every week to share stories of their loved ones and to learn the latest of what to expect. And when the War was over...a wonderful homecoming parade for our returning Veterans, was organized with Judy at the wheel.
In October, she left her many friends and Church family (The Church at 434) and moved to Richlands to be near her family.
Judy was preceded in death by her brother, James Clark; and her husband, Cecil Andrew "Andy" Osborn. She is survived by her son, Cecil, Jr. "Sonny" and wife, Denise; two granddaughters, Rylie Kirby and husband, Steven, and Ramsey; one grandson, Ethan. Also surviving Judy is her three week old great-granddaughter, Raylie and her faithful four-footed friend, Ollie.
No services are planned at this time.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020