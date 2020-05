Or Copy this URL to Share

61, Port O'Connor, TX, born into a military family; Maryland May 22, 1958 to Edwin (BMCS/USN) and Elayne Turowski, died October 31, 2019. A loving mother/grandmother, and having lived in many states; moved from Orlando to Texas 2010. Bachelor's Degree in Paralegal Studies. Horticulturist, Artist and Fisher-woman. ALWAYS IN OUR HEART



