Judy Denman, age 78, of 5433 W. State Road 46, Sanford, FL, passed away on May 15. She was born in Nashville, Tennessee on November 18, 1940 to Lance and Adelaide Williams and graduated from the Greenbrier School in West Virginia in 1958. She attended the University of Kentucky and Webber College.Judy was married to Edwin (Ed) Arthur Denman on July 12, 1960, and they spent over 54 years together.She was a wonderful wife, mother, homemaker, volunteer, and friend. Judy was preceded in death by husband, Ed (age 77), and son, Lance (age 31).She is survived by her son Scott (Donna) and daughter Paige Denman Watson (Gavin); grandchildren Rebecca Denman Keller (Aaron), Anna Denman, William Watson, Jack Watson, and Ben Watson; and great granddaughter Abby Mae Keller.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 18 at the Baldwin-Fairchild Goldenrod/Winter Park Chapel at 2:30 pm. A reception will be held at 4:00 pm at the Capen House, 633 Osceola Avenue, Winter Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to AdventHealth Hospice Care Central Florida. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from May 17 to May 18, 2019