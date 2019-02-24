Judy Wilsey Seay, age 72, of Oviedo, FL, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019. Judy was born April 3, 1946, in Kingston, Pennsylvania to her loving parents Walter Burton Wilsey and Anna Louise Wegman. She grew up in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania graduating from Tunkhannock High School Class of 1964, where she was a Majorette. She enjoyed league bowling, particularly with her father. In 1968 Judy and her future husband met and enjoyed a rapid romance, marrying within six months, starting a family and had a wonderful journey of fifty and a half years. The family relocated to Perry, FL in 1980 making it their home for twenty-eight years. A devout Catholic, she volunteered for the Immaculate Conception Church of Perry for over twenty-five years. The draw of grandchildren brought Judy and her husband to Oviedo in 2008. There was no greater love than that she had for her grandchildren. Over the years she developed her passions for flowers, birds, butterflies, deer, and all wildlife. She was an avid participant on Facebook and developed a love for Hatchlings. Judy went through many medical trials and tribulations, but always kept a smile, an infectious laugh and a hearty sense of humor. She was very much a fighter all the way to the end of her journey. Judy was predeceased by her parents and half brother Mark "Butch" Hornung. Judy is survived by her brother Alan "Skip" Wilsey (Sheila) of Falls PA; her husband Frank M. Seay of Oviedo; daughter Meredith Pergola (Mark) and her children Lindsey, Lauren, and Morgan of Winter Springs, FL; daughter Rebeca Villar (Albert Gallof) and her children Courtney and Brandon Villar of Windermere, FL. A Gathering of family and friends will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, Oviedo Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held 10 AM Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the funeral home with a Committal Service to follow at Glen Haven Memorial Park in Winter Park. Reception to follow at the home of Mark and Meredith Pergola. Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, Oviedo Chapel, 501 E. Mitchell Hammock Rd. Oviedo, Florida 32765 407-366-8999. Please view and sign the guestbook at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/oviedo-fl/judy-seay-8180371 Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary