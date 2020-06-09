Taveras, Florida – Jules "Greg" Horine, 91, died of natural causes on Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Osprey Lodge.



He leaves four sons, Greg and his wife Marcia; Garry and his wife, Irene; Geoff and his wife Margaret; Glenn and his wife Holli; eight grandchildren – Marc, Melissa, Kelsey, Addison, Katie, Megan, Justin and Taylor; and seven great-grandchildren.



He was born and raised in White Plains, New York, the son of Jules Gregory Horine Sr. and Adele Walsh Horine. Greg married Jean Carolyn Layden on September 17, 1950, and they celebrated 60 years together. He spent the majority of his adult life with Jean and the four boys in West Sand Lake and Taborton, New York.



Greg graduated from White Plains (NY) High School in 1947, New York State University College at Delhi in 1949, earning a degree in Architecture and Building Technology and later on from RPI with a degree in Architectural Design. He spent over 35 years working for the State of New York – i) New York State Department of Public Works, ii) New York State University Construction Fund working on seven state university campuses and iii) the New York State Department of Correctional Services working on the design of two maximum-security facilities at Sullivan and Shawangunk.



He proudly served on the Board of Education in the Averill Park School District for 11 eleven years during the 1970s and '80s. Greg was also active in the community with Boy Scout Troop 25 as a Troop Leader. Greg was the original "MacGyver" when it came to fixing things at home or in his neighborhood. When he wasn't repairing or building, he could be found scuba diving, hunting, or taking the family and friends of the boys camping in the Adirondacks. In 1995, Greg and Jean permanently moved to Leesburg, Florida, settling down in the retirement community of Scottish Highlands. Here, he enjoyed time teaching computer courses to the community at the Lake Sumter State College.



Greg did not cheat life, and life didn't cheat him --- he was a driving (literally) force through his final year. His fiancé, Gisela ("Gigi") Thornton, was often at his side in the last several years. He will be missed by those he touched, but not forgotten. A memorial will take place this summer in Troy, New York.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store