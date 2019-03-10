Mrs. Julia (Dellagiarino) Gherardi, of Winter Springs,FL, passed away at her home at age 92 on March 5, 2019. Julia was born in New York City, on October 10, 1926 to the late Louis Dellagiarino and Lena Itzkowitz. Julia grew up in Corona, Queens, NY and in 1948 married the love of her life, Walter Gherardi. It was love at first sight for Walter who used to walk with her to the subway when she got her first job as a payroll clerk for Link Radio in Manhattan. In 1952 they purchased a home and moved to N. Massapequa, NY where they raised 3 girls. Julia moved to Winter Springs in 1994, several years after Walter's passing. From 1996 to 2017 she was a dedicated volunteer at Winter Park Memorial Hospital, having volunteered more than 13,000 hours when she reluctantly retired in 2017 due to declining health. She was well loved and respected by her neighbors and fellow volunteers. She always had compassion and a smile. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Gherardi and daughter, Carol Gallelli. Julia is survived by her daughters, Barbara Gherardi of Mount Dora, FL and Julie Arnold of NY; and grandchildren, Jonathan and Jessica Arnold. Julia will be buried in St Charles Catholic Cemetery in East Farmingdale, NY, alongside her beloved husband. Services will be private. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary