Juliana M. Boesch passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 17, 2019. She was born to James F. and Juliet B. Meek on May 15, 1933 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She and her family moved to Winter Park, Florida in 1961. She became active in the community and served as President of Winter Park's Welcome Wagonfor the 1961-1962 term. Julie received her Real Estate license in 1968 and opened her brokerage office as Julie "B" Realty, Inc., in 1971, in Casselberry, Florida. She later held offices in Altamonte Springs, Winter Park and Tuscawilla. She served as Secretary for the Seminole County Board of Realtors in the 1980's. Julie loved meeting people and most of her customers became her friends for life. A highly-respected member of the industry and her community, Julie was an active and proud member of various clubs and organizations throughout Central Florida, including The DAR and The Tuscawilla Women's Club. Julie was awarded Emeritus Status in 2011 with the National Association of Realtors. She loved to travel, entertain, play bridge and golf. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Jim Meek, and her husband, Dick. She is survived by her children; Rick Boesch, Jr. (Suzanne), Elizabeth Boesch Larsen, Polly Boesch Beauregard (Michael), Frank V. Boesch (Jennifer), Sisters; Priscilla Feeney and Jessica Zaring, eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She was a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother and friend who will be greatly missed. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00am On Wednesday, February 27, 2019 atSt. Alban's Anglican Cathedral in Oviedo. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Alban's Anglican Church. Express condolences at orlandosentinel.com/obituaries DeGusipe Funeral Home Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary