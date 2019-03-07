Home

Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home
2811 East Curry Ford Road
Orlando, FL 32806
(407) 898-2561
Julie Burton

Julie Burton Notice
A memorial service for Ms. Julie Burton, age 53, of Orlando, FL, who passed away February 21, 2019 will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 11AM in the Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home Chapel. Ms. Burton was born January 13, 1966 in Orlando, FL and was survived by her mother, Donna J. Brooks of Orlando, FL: father, Stephen Burton of Atlanta, GA; brothers, Stephen, Samuel and Joseph Burton of Orlando, FL; sister, Grace Burton of Orlando, FL and nephew, Stephen Burton of Orlando, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home, 2811 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32806 407-898-2561.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Mar. 7, 2019
