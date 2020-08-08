Julie Wellman Maddox, 60, passed away as a result of breast cancer on August 5, 2020 at her home in Orlando. She genuinely appreciated the support she received from family, friends and healthcare workers. Her optimism and strength inspired everyone.
Julie was born on March 8, 1960 in Lakeland, FL. She attended St. Catherine's School in Richmond, VA and Mt. Vernon College in Washington DC.
In 1984 she moved to Tampa where she met her husband Randy and they were married later that year. In 1989, she moved to Orlando where she raised her family.
Julie lived her life to the fullest. She loved to play tennis and was a member of teams at Azalea Lane, Country Club of Orlando and Orlando Tennis Center. She was a member of Rosalind Club and Council of 101, Orlando Museum of Art. She also loved animals, food and travel. She was independent and tough with a selfless, gentle soul. Julie had a deep, unwavering faith and love for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Orlando.
Her greatest earthly love was for her family and the time spent with them.
She is survived by her husband, Roy "Randy" A. Maddox, of Orlando FL, her daughters, Jeannette A. Maddox, of Dallas TX, Caroline M. Swanson (John David), of Winter Park, FL, and Maryellen S. Maddox, of Orlando FL, and her grandson, Callum D. Swanson of Winter Park, FL. She is also survived by her mother, Carmen Wellman Webb of Lakeland, FL, her brother Mark B. Wellman (Ann) of Lakeland, FL and her sister, Susan L. Wellman, of Bethesda, MD. Her father, James M. Wellman and her brother, James G. Wellman predeceased her.
A private family service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church of Orlando. The service will be livestreamed so that all who would like to join in celebrating Julie's life can take part. Please go to fpco.org/funeral
at the above date and time.
If you desire, please make gifts to First Presbyterian Church of Orlando, 106 E. Church St. Orlando FL 32801.