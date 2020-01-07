|
June Huffman of Winter Park died Sunday, January 5th, 2020 at the age of 97. She was born in Marshallville, Georgia on May 7, 1922, the only child of John L. and Pauline H. Evans. She began her elementary and secondary education in Tallahassee, FL. She graduated from Florida State College for Women that is now known as Florida State University. While in Tallahassee during WWII, she met her future husband on a blind date. After the war ended in 1945, she married then Lieutenant Rex Huffman. They moved to Orlando where she was an active participant in the Huffman business enterprises with a keen interest in real estate. She was active in her church and the community. June moved into her Winter Park home in 1955. There she had a passion for gardening that lasted for over 50 years. In this home she raised her two children, Paula Gardner and Leon Huffman. Her four grandchildren, Jessica and Chris Gardner, Anik Cockcroft and Ashley Brigham all loved to play in her yard. She was blessed with 5 great grandchildren, Jude and Leo Brigham, Camden and Cruz Cockcroft and Salem Gardner. June Huffman would like to be remembered as a Christian wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Viewing will be at Baldwin Fairchild 7520 Aloma Ave, Winter Park from 10:00-11:00 AM Saturday, January 11th followed by a celebration of her life at 11:00am.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020