It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of June Irene Page Batman, on September 13, 2020, at 83 years of age, in Clermont, Florida, after a six-month battle with ovarian cancer. Born in New York City to the late Lester Page and Betty (White) Page, predeceased by her devoted husband Linwood Batman, she lived most of her life in Milford, CT, prior to moving to Florida 6 years ago. June was a Godly woman, incredibly strong and devout. She left a legacy to her family of God's Grace and undying love for one another.



She retired from her position as Chief Purchasing Agent at Milford Hospital in 1991 and was a very active member of the United Presbyterian Church in Milford and South Lake Presbyterian Church in Clermont serving as a Deacon and a volunteer at the local food bank.



Left to cherish her memory are her beloved sister Janice (Tony) Marcello, brother Ken Page, children Lee (Deirdra) Batman, Lynne Brown (Tom Kopchak), Robert Batman (Gabriela Gonzalez), David Batman (Natalie Brooke); cherished grandchildren, Ryan Batman, Stephen (Madalyn) Batman, Kevin (Emily) Batman, Rhiannon Brown, Rachel (Robert) Hine, Hailee (Zach) Womer, Hannah Eccard, Alexandra Gonzalez and Leticia Gonzalez, as well as eight great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 11:00 am, at The South Lake Presbyterian Church, 131 Chestnut St, Clermont, FL. 34711.



