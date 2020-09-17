1/1
June I. Batman
June I. Batman

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of June Irene Page Batman, on September 13, 2020, at 83 years of age, in Clermont, Florida, after a six-month battle with ovarian cancer. Born in New York City to the late Lester Page and Betty (White) Page, predeceased by her devoted husband Linwood Batman, she lived most of her life in Milford, CT, prior to moving to Florida 6 years ago. June was a Godly woman, incredibly strong and devout. She left a legacy to her family of God's Grace and undying love for one another.

She retired from her position as Chief Purchasing Agent at Milford Hospital in 1991 and was a very active member of the United Presbyterian Church in Milford and South Lake Presbyterian Church in Clermont serving as a Deacon and a volunteer at the local food bank.

Left to cherish her memory are her beloved sister Janice (Tony) Marcello, brother Ken Page, children Lee (Deirdra) Batman, Lynne Brown (Tom Kopchak), Robert Batman (Gabriela Gonzalez), David Batman (Natalie Brooke); cherished grandchildren, Ryan Batman, Stephen (Madalyn) Batman, Kevin (Emily) Batman, Rhiannon Brown, Rachel (Robert) Hine, Hailee (Zach) Womer, Hannah Eccard, Alexandra Gonzalez and Leticia Gonzalez, as well as eight great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 11:00 am, at The South Lake Presbyterian Church, 131 Chestnut St, Clermont, FL. 34711.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
September 16, 2020
She was like a second mom to me, starting in 1972 when I met Lynne at school. I became friends with the entire family, but what I remember most was being her hairdresser. Another fun time was when June, Lynne, and the girls came all the way out to Indiana for a visit. I will never forget her and her caring ways.
Linda Marks
Friend
September 16, 2020
To the Batman Family, we are so sorry for the loss of your mom, June. June was my good friend and neighbor and I will miss her so so much. We always watched out for each other. When I called her lately, she was so tired and I knew it probably would not be long before the Lord called her to Heaven. May she rest in our Lord’s arms now. Please let us know when you will have a memorial service in the future.
Bobbi & Rich Brisbin
Friend
September 16, 2020
Lynne and family, so many wonderful memories of your mother as members of UPC on Seaside Ave. Condolences to everyone.
Mary Claire & Greg Hanson
