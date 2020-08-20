1/1
June Lormann
1924 - 2020
June Lormann, age 96 of Longwood, Florida passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. She was born May 6, 1924 in Allendale, South Carolina to Henry and Roxie Odom. She married her husband, Navy Lieutenant Allen Lormann on August 18, 1945 in Jacksonville, Florida.

It was her great honor to serve the city of Longwood as City Councilwoman, Mayor and Deputy Mayor for fourteen years. She retired from College Park Sun Trust Bank and Honeycutt Plumbing, Inc. She loved her family and always enjoyed being with them. She also liked working crossword puzzles, reading and watching the news and politics.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Allen Lormann, her daughter Lynda Lormann, her son James Lormann, and her three sisters, Williemae Locke, Patsy Odom and Nancy Raddatz.

She is survived by her daughter Sandra Honeycutt, son-in-law Paul Honeycutt, daughter-in-law Sylvia Lormann, and grandchildren Matthew Lormann, Cynthia Honeycutt, Nika Wright-Osmond, and Wayne Honeycutt. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren Alex Kitchens, Andrew Honeycutt, Jennifer Wright Torres (Armando) Chelsea Honeycutt Walker (Devin) Lindsey Wright Ford (Bryan), Payten Osmond, Logan Osmond, Marlee Honeycutt and Adalynn Honeycutt. She is also survived by two great-great-grandaughters, Emree and Estella Torres.

A memorial service will be held at Banfield Funeral Home in Winter Springs, FL on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 1:00 PM. A viewing will be held from 11:30 AM until 1:00 PM.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Viewing
11:30 - 01:00 PM
Banfield Funeral Home
AUG
22
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Banfield Funeral Home
Banfield Funeral Home
420 W State Road 434
Winter Springs, FL 32708
(407) 327-1500
