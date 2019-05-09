June Marie Pullara, 83, of Altamonte Springs, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019. June was born on June 17, 1935 in West Paterson, NJ and married her high school sweetheart, Joe Pullara, in 1956. They moved to Altamonte Springs in 1961, where they raised their family and were very active in St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church. June was a member of the SMM Tuesday Morning Bowling League for many years. She was a member of St. Robert's Circle, and was a founding member of the SMM Bridge Club. She was also very active in the Habitat for Humanity program run by St. Mary Magdalen. While her children were in high school, she and Joe were founding members of the Bishop Moore Band Parents Association, who through weekly bingo games, raised funds to purchase band uniforms, large instruments, and send the band to festivals and other events.June is survived by Joe, her loving husband of more than 62 years, her daughters Peggy Williams (Bill), Patti Albers (George), and Cindy Shillings (Curtis), 10 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Joe Pullara III (Della).A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers her family requests donations to Habitat for Humanity c/o St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 861 Maitland Ave., Altamonte Springs, FL 32701. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from May 9 to May 12, 2019