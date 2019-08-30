Home

Justin Anthony Robitaille aged 38, passed away on August 12, 2019 and into the welcoming arms of his loving Mother Alice Robitaille.

Justin was born and raised in Orlando and is survived and missed by his Father Jeffrey Robitaille, his brothers Brian and Rick of Orlando, his sisters Trhea of Los Angeles Ca., and Audra of Coralville Iowa, his son Christian and his daughter Lillian of Orlando.

Justin is also survived by his Grandmother Audrey Robitaille and his Grandfather Richard Shephard, both of Orlando. Justin had many Aunts, Uncles, cousins and friends and will be greatly missed by all.



Visitation will be Friday, September 6 at 6:00 PM at Baldwn Fairchild

Funeral Home 1413 S. Semoran Blvd, Orlando.

A Funeral Mass is planned for Saturday, November 30 at 11:00AM at St. John Vianney Church in Orlando followed by services at Woodlawn Cemetery

In Gotha Florida
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019
