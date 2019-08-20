|
Justin Lightfoot, 34, of Orlando, passed away on Wed., Aug 14, 2019. Justin will be remembered for being our sweet baby boy & little brother, his love of gaming and his devotion to his friends and family. Justin is survived by mother, Charlotte Conley; brothers Daniel, Chris & Michael Conley and sisters Jenny Bauer & Melissa Young. Preceded in death by father, Terry Heyer & sister, Andrea Conley. The loss of Justin leaves a hole in our lives that will never be filled. Please join us for a memorial gathering open house on Sunday, August 25 at the Pine Castle Woman's Club, 5901 S Orange Ave., Orlando from 3 - 5 PM.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019