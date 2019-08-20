Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Justin Lightfoot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Justin Lightfoot

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Justin Lightfoot Notice
Justin Lightfoot, 34, of Orlando, passed away on Wed., Aug 14, 2019. Justin will be remembered for being our sweet baby boy & little brother, his love of gaming and his devotion to his friends and family. Justin is survived by mother, Charlotte Conley; brothers Daniel, Chris & Michael Conley and sisters Jenny Bauer & Melissa Young. Preceded in death by father, Terry Heyer & sister, Andrea Conley. The loss of Justin leaves a hole in our lives that will never be filled. Please join us for a memorial gathering open house on Sunday, August 25 at the Pine Castle Woman's Club, 5901 S Orange Ave., Orlando from 3 - 5 PM.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Justin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.