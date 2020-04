Or Copy this URL to Share

K. Thomas Risner, age 61, of Apopka died April 24, 2020. Survived by wife, Donna and her daughters Paula & Nanci, mother Dolores, brothers John (Sharon) & Jim. Please visit www.degusipe.com for full obituary & messages of condolence.

