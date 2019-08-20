Home

Harden-Pauli Funeral Home
1617 South Bay Street
Eustis, FL 32726
(352) 357-4126
Karen Jane Ryan


1945 - 2019
Karen Jane Ryan Notice
Karen Jane (O'Hara) Ryan, 74 of Mount Dora died, August 19, 2019. Born on January 13, 1945, Karen lived a joyful life as a mother, sister, wife and best friend. She will be missed by many. Karen is survived by her husband, Richard Ryan; daughter, Meaghan Ryan; sister, Mary Lou Bell; many nieces, nephews and dear friends. In lieu of flowers, Karen would like for donations, large or small to be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. A private funeral will be held at a later date. Online Guestbook available at www.hardenpauli.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
