|
|
Karen Lynn Bryan, age 74, of Orlando, passed away peacefully on December 11, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale, FL surrounded by her family. Karen was born in Detroit, Michigan and grew up in Miami, FL before moving to Melbourne, FL where she graduated from Melbourne High with the class of 1963. She met her husband - to - be, John Randolph (Randy) Bryan Jr. who was a fellow employee at Hammond Electronic Company. The couple married on July 26, 1969 at Broadway United Methodist Church in Orlando, and they started their married life together in Ocoee, FL. Karen was a loving wife, mother and homemaker. As she was raising her family, she worked part time as a sales representative for American Greeting Cards and The Hershey Company. Karen enjoyed spending time with her family, and traveling, especially to North Carolina and the beach. She was a wonderful cook. She and Randy were members of Azalea Park United Methodist Church for over 45 years where she was active in the hand bell choir.
Karen is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Randy Bryan; a son, Daniel Paul Bryan (Melody) of Vero Beach, FL.; a daughter, Joni Robertson (Bill) of Ormond Beach, FL.; a son Jason Bryan (Rebecca) of Haines City, FL.; four grand children; Danielle Bryan, Ryan Robertson, Jacob Bryan, and Ross Bryan (Chelsey); a sister, Patricia Ann Rivers (Jim), her best friend, Patti McMillan (Bud) and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, December 19th at Azalea Park United Methodist Church, 50 Willow Dr., Orlando, FL.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be sent to the .
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of services.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019