Karen, lovingly known by all as Nana, passed away gracefully and peacefully on July 15, 2019. Karen was born on December 16, 1943 in Baton Rouge, LA to Leroy C Johnston & Shirley Cecile Fortier. She grew up and attended school in Phoenix, AZ. Before retiring in 2013, Karen was the Office Manager at the Walt Disney Swan & Dolphin where she was part of the opening team. After retiring, Karen kept busy volunteering at the Humane Society, adopting her pets Bella & Fonzie and at the Hospital NICU as a baby hugger. Because of her love for children, she was a generous contributor to St. Jude's. Family always came first for Karen. She is survived by Chuck her husband of 41 years. They shared a great marriage and partnership. Also survived by her sister Ann E. Gebhart, brother Paul Johnston, his partner Jim Anderson and was loved dearly by 4 children, 8 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Karen was famous for her smile and for those in the inner circle, her amazing brownies. To know Karen was to enjoy her and she will be missed. Love you Nana…to which she would say…Love you more.



Life is a beautiful gift…Enjoy the journey Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 22 to July 28, 2019