Karl Ernest Lietzau, 84, passed away on April 6, 2020 at his Lutheran Haven home in Oviedo, Florida. He is survived by his beloved wife Janice (also at Lutheran Haven) and sons William (and Diane) and Kenton (and Dawn), as well as grandchildren Rachel, Zachary (and Michelle), Taylor, Tyson, Tucker, and Trey. Karl and Jan met in Glen Burnie, MD. They lived for many years in Sudbury, MA and a few years on Kwajalein in the Marshall Islands while Karl worked as an electrical engineer for Raytheon. They retired in Wells, ME and later in Orlando, FL. Karl's problem-solving tenacity, quick wit, and gentle kindness will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A committed Christian, Karl will be laid to rest after a private viewing and online service at St Luke's Lutheran Church in Oviedo, FL on Friday, April 17th at 11 am

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020.
