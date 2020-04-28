Katharine Elizabeth Penick
Katharine Elizabeth "Penny" Penick went to her eternal home April 14, 2020. A resident of Sanford and Deltona, Penny worked throughout her life in the garment industry at Sandra Fashions and for many years at Gregory Lumber Company in Sanford. Penny is survived by her children Wayne Penick (Paulette), Steve Penick (Pat), David Penick (Kathy) and Cheryl Brooks (Randy), sister Evelyn Wade and brother Lee Dodson, multiple dearly loved and cherished grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by loving husband Ernest Price Penick, Jr., mother Katharine Dodson and father William Dodson, sister Mildred Boyd and brother Bill Dodson. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Halifax Health Hospice, 4140 S. Ridgewood Avenue, Edgewater, FL 32141 or Tunnel to Towers Foundation. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Condolences may be shared at https://baldwincremation.com/obituaries/katharine-e-penick/

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020.
