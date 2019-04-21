|
Katherine Elizabeth Bishop (nee Gordon), age 91, of Sanford, FL died peacefully on April 10, 2019, surrounded by family. Born and raised in Sanford, she was an accomplished artist, seamstress, bridge player, gardener, gourmet cook, and author of a history book, "Sanford Now and Then". She was a Girl Scout leader, and taught art and crafts at Ganas' Summer Camp. After raising six daughters, she attended SCC and obtained her A.A. degree in art. Since 1985, she spent time in the mountains at her summer home in Burnsville, NC. She is predeceased by her husband: George Donald (Buddy) Bishop, Jr, parents: Alva and Marion (MC) Gordon, brothers: Edward and Douglas Gordon, and granddaughter: Kate Weckerle. She is survived by her daughters: Katherine Bishop (Eduardo Herrera MD) Bradenton, FL, Cynthia (Cindy) Brooks (David) Sanford, FL, Susan Strejc (Mike) Charlotte, NC, Carol Kirk (Joe) Lake Mary, FL, Eugenia (Ginny) Lyden (Scott) Winter Park, FL, and Marian (Mimi) Blackwell (Terry) Sanford, FL, 8 grandsons, 4 granddaughters, and one great grandson. Funeral service: Holy Cross Episcopal Church in Sanford on Saturday, May 4th @ 11:00AM. Reception to follow. Donations: () for Parkinson's disease.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019