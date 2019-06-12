Kathleen B. Lee, age 99 , peacefully passed on May 19, 2019, in her Longwood home. Kay was born March 24, 1920, in Ypsilanti, MI. A graduate of Eastern Michigan University, Kay was a proud member of the U.S. Marine Corps in WW II. She began teaching school in Michigan and retired from Seminole County School Board in 1981. Her interests included painting, spinning, weaving, beading, writing, and traveling. Kay was preceded by Arthur F. Lee, husband of 69 yrs, and sister, Carol Gene Kirkpatrick. Arthur F. Lee, age 92, died February 6, 2015, in Longwood. Art was born April 28, 1922, in Ypsilanti, MI. After graduating high school, Art joined the USMC in 1944 as Corporal and was awarded the purple heart while serving in the Pacific during WW II. He worked for Bell Telephone until he retired in 1982. His interests were boating, flying, and traveling in the RV with the Happy Campers. Kay and Art are survived by daughter-in-law Diane Lee Eriksson {Lars} Granddaughter Jenny Lee Demetree {Robert} Grandson Christopher Robb Lee {Kristal} Great grandchildren Robbie, Hunter, Mason Demetree, and CJ Lee. Their celebration of life will be held at Northland Church in Longwood, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 3:00. Donations can be made to the National Veterans Foundation. www.nvf.org. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from June 12 to June 16, 2019