Kate Ringler of Winter Park, Fl., was born in Baltimore, Md, on October 6, 1951, and died in Sanford, Fl, on July 30, 2020. She was a loving and creative person. She studied at Woody's Hairstyling School, where she met her husband of forty years. When her children were born, she became a stay at home Mom and proprietor of a home business. She loved to sing and dance. She had an excellent eye for color and design. She was a folk-art painter, a gardener, a floral arranger. She served on the education board and flower guild of her church, and on the Brookshire teacher appreciation committee. She enjoyed her monthly Bunco gatherings for eighteen years. She was a passionate Democrat. She is predeceased by parents Bill and Nan Geary, brother "Little Bill," and sister Mary Sharon. She is survived by husband Ron Ringler; daughters Kara McKean (Zach); Ashley Fraebel (Alan); and Aubree Ringler (fiancé Austen George); and grandchildren Claire, Grant, Penny, and Oliver; sisters Patricia Schoene (Stephen); Margaret Horne (Charles); Maureen Young (Donald); Teresa Stokes (Robert); and brother Michael Geary (Janie Hastings); and by many nieces and nephews. She loved her family and friends and we will all miss her terribly. Due to COVID, a celebration of life will take place at a later time. Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's and Dementia Resource Center (ADRC) 715 Douglas Avenue Altamonte Springs, FL 32714. https://adrccares.org/donate/