12/28/1948-06/21/2020
Kathy was born in Rochester, NY to George Lloyd and Rita Donahue Lloyd and lived much of her life there. The eldest of nine siblings where she was notably the big sister to all. She was the beloved wife to Harold Bekemeyer Jr, mother to Alisa, Joe and Dan, Grammy to nine, aunt to a host of nieces and nephews, and a friend to all she met.
In 1995 she relocated to Orlando, FL working there until her retirement as Administrative Assistant at Westminster Services in 2005. Highlights to her life before moving included a term of service as Chief Steward for Mercy Ships and a mission to the Philippines with YWAM.
In 2003 she met Harold on Match.com and they were married the same year. After retirement in 2005 the two enjoyed many travel adventures visiting most every state and several countries outside the US. Kathy was an able pastor's wife, and an eager and capable hostess as hospitality was her special joy. She was a cherished member of Fellowship Bible Church in Orlando and on the Winter Garden Community Advisory Council for Advent Health, a supporter of The Garden Theatre and the Spring Fever in the Garden by Bloom and Grow Garden Society of West Orange.
In 2015 she suffered a severe brain aneurysm which was temporarily repaired. She lived the next five years with enthusiasm and joy. Because of her faith in her savior Jesus Christ she told numerous people that she was ready to go and was at peace with her condition.
She is loved and missed by all. A memorial service will be scheduled later due to the restrictions of the pandemic.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.