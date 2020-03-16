|
Kathy passed on February 24th, 2020 in the company of her daughters Cindy and Julie, and granddaughter Jessica.
The Lindens (Cynthia and Carlyle) made their home in Newark, DE and Kathy's school years there ended with her graduation from Newark High School with the class of 1960 where she made and maintained many lifelong friendships. Kathy continued her education at Lesley College in Cambridge, MA and Katherine Gibbs School in New York City.
Kathleen married DeForest Kennard in 1973 in Lewes, DE and they made their home in both PA and RI. In 1977 Kathy received her real estate license and was active in the industry in Rhode Island, Pennsylvania and Florida until 2010. Her true profession was as Nana to the extended and well-blended Kennard clan. Four daughters provided a crew of seven grandchildren with Jessica serving the last 20+ years as confidante, companion, pupil and best pal. Theirs was a very special bond.
Kathy is survived by her loving husband and partner of 47 years, DeForest of Longwood, daughters Cynthia Seeley of Stuart, FL and Julie Kennard Smith (Donald) of Winter Park. Her step-daughters Deborah Kennard Hutchison (Robert) of Doylestown, PA and Jill Kennard Persick (Lawrence) of West Chester, PA survive her as well as her grandchildren: Jessica Seeley (Kristy), Linden Smith, Tallulah Smith and step-grandchildren Leigh Hutchison, Robert Hutchison, Matthew Persick and Anna Persick.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 16 to Mar. 20, 2020