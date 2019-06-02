Kathleen (Kay) McKenzie of Longwood, Florida passed away May 29, 2019. Kay was the daughter of Agnes and Cornelius Bresnahan and was born in Holyoke, MA. She was proud of her 100% Irish Ancestry and always said her Mother and Father were right off the boat.She married Frederick W. McKenzie in Holyoke in 1955. Then moved to Michigan after her husband was discharged from the Air Force. Kay, Fred and their three children moved to Longwood, Florida in 1961 and have lived in the same house until death.She was a former president of the DeMolay Mothers' club of Winter Park. Kay was also Vice President of the Altamonte Springs Homemakers club. Kay is survived by her husband, Frederick W. McKenzie, son David of Asia, son Stephen of Longwood and daughter Bonnie of Melbourne, Florida, James (Jim) Kiss, son in law and two granddaughters, Carolyn and Jennifer. Carolyn and Jennifer affectionally knew her as Grandma Bubbles. She is also survived by two of her six siblings. Mary Buchanan of Westfield, MA and Maurice Bresnahan of Holyoke, MA. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary