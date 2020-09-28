Kathleen Schatz Bigelow, of Bedford, MA, passed away September 26, 2020 at home. She was born on August 23, 1947 in Washington, DC.
"Tiger" by kathleen bigelow
I wish I were a tiger, and I could run in the savannah as God wanted. I would look to the stars, and feel my freedom, and destiny,
accepting my beauty and speed,
my stealth lying in the grasses
in my cunning and tigerness.
I am a tiger, and I dream of being free,
out in the grasses feeling the sun
and the wind ruffling my coat.
"I know you're a tiger", someone said to me once,
and smiled knowingly and sweetly.
My stripes must have been visible,
even in my human guise.
You might even catch me purring,
unaware, or that momentary look of
wildness that would pass over my eyes,
remembering when I was free,
and ran and loved and was proud,
and lived my life as tigers were meant to:
dignified, strong, muscles rippling,
serene in his place in the Universe.
Kathy was a tiger, facing life with grace, positivity, and love. Nowhere was that more evident than in her three-and-a-half-year battle with lymphoma. Through a dire first diagnosis to remission, to a CNS recurrence last year when she was told she a had month to live to, again, remission, to a final bout this summer that simply was too much to fight. But fight she did, even to the end; she was a tiger. But she also understood life. From being one of the youngest female licensed pilots in Florida, to being a track star, to working her way through the University of Florida as a bartender with Tom Petty as the house band, to being a USO dancer, to getting a master's degree in psychology, Kathy always set her goals and accomplished them. But those are just things she did. What Kathy really was was the person anyone could come to, talk with, get perspective, and love and laughter. Kathy saw the world as an exciting puzzle and filtered it in a way that everyone knew was unique. Her husband and partner of 43 years, Marv Goldschmitt, was the luckiest of men to gain the wisdom of her intelligence and insight and the depth of her love. He had to share that because she loved everyone, and everyone loved her. She is also survived by her mother, Mary Sturgis, of New Smyrna Beach, FL. And she was a poet, unpublished by choice but creating work that moved and resonated with everyone who read her poems. It is her husband's ongoing commitment to share her work with the world, a world that needs so much healing. The poem above is how she saw herself in the world. The poem below, a commemoration of the 10th anniversary of 9/11, shows how deeply she felt the world and her compassion. It is both true and trite to say that someone will be missed but in Kathy's case, it is universally true, the universe she is now part of. Services will be private. A celebration of life will be held when conditions allow.
"Hope" by kathleen bigelow 9/11/11
There is so much pain
in this instant
My pain
others' pain
surrounded by pain.
Which pain is mine?
Where am I?
What is the line between my pain
their pain?
We are all struggling,
All in pain,
Except for the sleep-walkers,
in a daze,
Or those in a giddy dream.
All are asleep,
but when they awaken,
it is either peace,
or screaming.
Maybe both.
Moving through life,
I awaken.
I've screamed too.
Peace beckons
Breathing through
the world of pain,
Hope,
Even if it is a Buddhist dream.
Always hope,
have faith
In the God who supports you,
loves you,
As the bird
with a broken wing.
As an angel
wraps her wings around you,
Be comforted.