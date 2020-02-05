|
Kathleen (Katie) Virginia Gillingham Munson Walker was born on June 16, 1921 in Richland County, Wisconsin. She passed away on February 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister. Katie, as she was known to her friends, was raised on a dairy farm in rural Richland County, Wisconsin. She was an honor student and a member of her high school band and softball team.
While visiting her aunt and uncle, Donald and Jessie Harris in Altamonte Springs, Florida she met and married Captain David J. Munson, a test and bomber pilot in the U.S. Army Air Corps. After World War II Dave, Katie, and their two daughters began the nomadic military life that took them to Florida, Virginia, Germany, Maryland, Guatemala, and finally to Georgia. Katie quickly created a loving home at each location.
Katie was an excellent cook and the consummate hostess. She was an enthusiastic bowler, golfer, bridge player, seamstress, and amateur painter. Katie also enjoyed gardening, bird watching, caning and refinishing antique furniture.
Katie and Dave (Ret. Col.) built their dream home in Altamonte Springs, Florida in 1968, where they enjoyed entertaining family and friends. After Dave's death in 1986, Katie married George Walker, a longtime military friend. After his death in 1997, Katie remained in Altamonte Springs where she was the beloved matriarch not only for her own family, but also for her nieces and nephews and the adult children of her close friends. A favorite ritual was having morning coffee while watching the sun rise over Lake Florida.
In May 2010, Katie moved to The Marshes, a senior community in Savannah, Georgia. She took advantage of many social activities, and quickly made good friends. Her balcony overlooking the marshes was an ideal place for Katie to tend her potted plants, watch her hummingbirds, and enjoy the deer and raccoons that regularly came into view. In 2015, She moved to assisted living where she participated in the daily activities always feeling at home with the friendly and caring staff.
Katie was an active member of the Skidaway Island United Methodist Church.
Katie leaves behind two daughters, Kathleen (Kam) Langham and Donna Banister (Charlie), grandchildren, Gary Langham (Sarah), Andrew Banister (Tomianne), and Michael Banister (Anna), great-grandchildren, Phoebe, Wesleigh, Caroline, Thane, Abbey, and Jasper, and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and her many friends.
Visitation will be 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 followed by funeral services at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, 2460 Hwy. 21 S., Rincon, GA 31326.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Oaklawn Park Cemetery, 5000 County Road 46A, Sanford, FL 32771.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 912-754-6421
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020