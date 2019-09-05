Home

Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
University Carillon United Methodist Church
Kathleen Ward Yde


1960 - 2019
Kathleen Ward Yde Notice
Kathleen Ward Yde, 59, died in her Chuluota home on August 29. She was born July 23, 1960 in Morristown, New Jersey to parents Robert and Barbara Ward. Kathleen graduated from Lewiston (Maine) High School and Boston University. She worked her entire career at Lockheed Martin from where she retired in 2016. Kathleen enjoyed scrapbooking, quilting and being a mother. Kathleen is survived by her husband of 29 years, Jim Yde; son, Clayton; brothers Bruce Ward of Topsham Maine and John Ward of Gloucester Virginia; and sister Patrica Costello of Upton Massachusetts.

A memorial service will be held 3:00 pm, September 22 at University Carillon United Methodist Church. The family requests donations be made in lieu of flowers to The at https://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/kathleen-ward-yde-memorial
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
