A much loved and beautiful lady, Kathryn A. Evans, 65, of Orlando, FL, received her wings in Heaven on February 25, 2020. Kathy was born in Westfield, NY, and moved with her parents to Orlando in the late 1950's. She graduated Boone High School in 1972 where she was on the rifle team. She received her associate's degree from Valencia Community College. Kathy was the Merchandise Inventory Control Manager at Walt Disney World where she had worked as a Cast Member for over 47 years. Kathy is survived by her husband of 46 years Richard Evans, her brother William B. Janes, sister-in law Robin Chase, and her longtime friend, Frank Krzyzowski, all of Orlando, FL. She was preceded in death last year by her parents Robert and Lorraine Janes. Kathy will be missed by her nieces and nephews, Robert Janes, Jessica Janes, and William J. Janes, along with many relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude's Research Hospital, Women's Cancer Research, or the .
A memorial service will be held at 10:00am on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Journey Christian Church, 1965 South Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703.
A memorial service will be held in Ripley, NY at a later date.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020