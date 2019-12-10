|
|
Kathryn (Kay) Edwards Lozier of Orlando, FL formerly of Fort Dodge, IA, passed away November 25, 2019 in Tampa, FL after a lengthy illness and hospitalization.
Kay, was born July 30, 1944 in Fort Dodge, minutes after the arrival of her twin sister, Karen.
On July 31, 1970 Kay married Robert Lozier in Fort Dodge. After Bob's death in 1988, she moved to Orlando, where she was employed by the Bruce Woodruff Insurance Agency.
In retirement, she enjoyed traveling, shopping, exploring new restaurants and visiting with friends. She also participated in several card groups.
She is survived by her sister, Joan Mize, of Belmond, Iowa and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cremation has taken place and inurnment will be at North Lawn Cemetery in Fort Dodge. Please visit www.gundersonfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary or to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019