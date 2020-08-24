A much beloved wife, daughter, sister and aunt, Kathryn (Kathy) Sue Goethe passed away on August 16, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with ovarian cancer. Born September 20, 1951 in Newark NY, Kathy lived all but the last ten months of her life in Lake Mary, FL. She is preceded in death by her loving husband William (Bill) Goethe and her father Robert (Bob) Rugenstein. She will be sorely missed every day by her mother Phyllis Rugenstein, sister Betsy Rugenstein Santarpio, brother Kipp Rugenstein, sister-in-law Dominique and nephew Christopher. Kathy was a hard worker all of her life and was very proud of her home. She loved taking care of her house and her plants and certainly had her father's green thumb. She was gifted with a generous spirit, amazing sense of intuition and an ability to size up people quickly. If you were lucky enough to be Kathy's friend then you were a friend for life. Kathy was a nature lover. The clouds in the sky fascinated her and she would often stare at them pointing out what she saw in their shapes. She had an amazing memory and her family often teased her that she had the memory of an elephant. In lieu of a service and flowers her family requests you make a donation in her memory to Lakes Region VNA Hospice, 186 Waukewan St. Meredith, NH 03253. They did the work of angels during Kathy's final days and it is important that their work continue.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store