Kathryn "Kitty" Sass Watts, formerly of Winter Park, FL, died peacefully on July 13, 2019 at age 95 in Wilmington, DE.



Born in Wilmington, DE in 1924 of Ukrainian immigrant parents, Peter and Mary (Kuchapski) Sass, Kitty graduated from Goldey-Beacom College and worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad and the Atomic Energy Commission. She married James P. Watts Jr in 1945. The couple moved their family to several stateside military post assignments, as well as two tours in Germany. In 1964, after her husband's retirement from the US Army, the family settled in Winter Park, Florida. After 46 years, she returned to live to Wilmington in 2010.



Kitty was an avid tennis player and fan. She was a talented seamstress and craftswoman whose many creations are treasured by her family and friends. With her positive upbeat personality, Kitty loved dancing and, along with her husband Jim, attending the many conventions and gatherings of MOAA, the Military Officers Association of America. She was a longtime member of the Retired Officers Wives Club of Central Florida, where she held various offices over the years. Kitty was also a longtime member of the Winter Park Garden Club.



She is survived by her daughter Jan W. Slattery, Wilmington, DE; son James P. Watts III, Sarasota, FL; son Thomas P. and daughter-in-law Rebecca Watts, Peachtree City, GA; daughter-in-law Anita Watts, Indian Harbour Beach, FL; sister Anna Sass Tur, Wilmington, DE as well as 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband James P Watts Jr, son Michael Jay Watts, and sister Estelle Sass Maier.



The family would like to thank the staff of Foulk Manor North, and especially, the nurses and aides of the Health Care Center, for the loving care and kindness they provided Kitty in the last years of her life.



A viewing will be held on Sunday, July 21, beginning at 1 pm at Purcell Chapel, 114 W Noble Ave, Bushnell, FL., where a service will follow at 2pm. Burial will be held privately at Florida National Veterans Cemetery.



For online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 15 to July 16, 2019