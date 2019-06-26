Resources More Obituaries for Kathy Yeisley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kathy M. Yeisley

Notice Condolences Flowers On the afternoon of June 17, 2019 at 5:37 PM, Kathy Marie (Taylor) Reed Yeisley went to be with our Lord and Savior at the age of 62, surrounded by her family. Kathy was born to Clarence "Bud" and Helen Taylor August 26, 1956 in New England, Ohio. Kathy retired from Community Based Care of Central Florida on June 15, 2017 where she had dedicated her work to caring for our communities children in need. She married her loving husband, Thomas "Tom" Yeisley November 22, 2009. Kathy was the most amazing mother to her children - Kimberly "Kimmy" Lynn Hamilton, Travis Matthew Reed and Nicholas "Nick" Steven Reed, her son gifted by marriage, Matthew Yeisley as well as her stepsons, Brad and Tyler Denslow. Kathy dedicated her life to the Lord April 27, 2014 on the banks of the St. Johns River in DeLand, Florida.



Kathy loved her children and her grandchildren with every ounce of her being. She dedicated her life to them and continued to show them her love through her last days. She loved her husband Tom with all her heart and together they shared some of the best times of her life.



She is survived by her husband, Tom, of Deltona, Florida; sons: Travis (Cassie) Reed, Gallipolis, Ohio, Nick (Ashley) Reed, Eustis, Florida and Matthew Yeisley Deland, FL; Step'Son: Tyler (Danae) Denslow, Tallahassee, Florida and Matthew Yeisley, DeLand, Florida; her beloved grandchildren: Preslee, Colton and Brennan Reed, all of Gallipolis, Ohio; Nicolas Medici and Emma Reed, Eustis, Florida and her parents, Bud and Helen Taylor, DeBary, Florida. Also surviving are brothers: Mike (Linda Duncan) Taylor, Chauncey, Ohio and Robert "Bob" (Shelley) Taylor, Deltona, Florida; sister, Connie (Johnny Caldwell) Holcomb, Bidwell, Ohio; brother-in-law, Warren (Jenn) Yeisley, Asheville, North Carolina; nephews and nieces: Matt, Mitchell, Shamra and Mikayla Taylor; Tyler (Micha) Holcomb and Trent Holcomb, both of Gallipolis, Ohio and several great nieces, nephews and a countless number of friends and loved ones.



Kathy was preceded in death by her daughter, Kimmy Lynn; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Joan and Warren Yeisley; stepson, Brad Denslow and brother-in-law, Dale Holcomb. She will be forever cherished and loved until we meet again on that glorious day.



Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday June 29th at 1:30 pm



Life Point Church in Deland,Fl. 1747 W. New York Ave. 32720 Phone: (386) 738-5000



Life Point Church in Deland,Fl. 1747 W. New York Ave. 32720 Phone: (386) 738-5000

All friends and family are welcome to come and celebrate this amazing woman and her journey home to be with our Lord. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from June 26 to June 27, 2019