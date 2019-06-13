|
Katie Rita Corona, devoted wife and mother, passed away at the age of 60 in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, June 9, 2019. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on August 17, 1958. She then met her then future husband, Cesar E. Corona in Oaxaca, Mexico before settling down in Orlando, FL. She is survived by the love of her life and husband, Cesar E. Corona; her son, Jonathan A. Corona and his wife, Juana M. Corona; her brothers Victor Marcial and Raymond Marcial, her sisters Christie Spearman and Rosalie Mendez, as well as her cousins, nieces and nephews. She was loved by all who knew her and will be sorely missed. Services to be held at A Community Funeral Home in Orlando; viewing Friday 4p-8p, and Saturday 9a-12p.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on June 13, 2019