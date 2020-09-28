Keith, a retired Police Lieutenant with the Orlando Police Department, age 83, passed away peacefully at his home on September 21, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Keith left a legacy of loyalty to his family and all that knew him. A humble man and mentor to so many. A natural leader, teacher, and friend who loved people. He will forever be remembered as a compassionate man of his word. His family was his universe as he was theirs, our words cannot explain all of the attributes that shaped the man he was. May his presence in heaven be as everlasting as it is on earth. Keith is survived by his wife of 31 years, Mary Betham, his sister, Jeannie Bowe, his children, Keith (Stephanie) Betham Jr., Shelley (Javier) Garcia , Jennifer (Darin) Simmons , Heather (Christopher) Tyler, Amy Sullivan (Ryan), His Grandchildren Lauren Bell, Chelsea Pressburg, Jordan Bell, David Betham, Cade Simmons, Michael Berrios, Casen Simmons, Ethan Tyler and 4 great grandchildren. Keith is preceded in death by his parents, Ruth Trombley and Frederick Betham, his grandparents, Mary and Frederick Betham and Theodore and Adele Trombley, and his siblings Nancy, Clare, Ellen, Frederick, Dale, Bernard, Betty, Bonnie and Carol. A celebration of his life and legacy will be on Sunday, October 4th, 4pm - 6:30pm at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #25, 5505 Hansel Ave, Orlando, FL 32809. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Parkinson's Foundation, Florida Chapter.



