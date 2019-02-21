|
Funeral services for Mr. Keith Peyton Todd will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 11AM at Liberty Baptist Church, 744 North Dean Road, Orlando, FL 32825. Visitation for family and friends will be held 1 hour prior to service at the church. Interment to follow at Chuluota Cemetery. Mr. Todd is survived by his loving wife, Patsy; 4 children (2 Living), 9 grandchildren (8 living) and 4 great grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted by Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home, 2811 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32806 407-898-2561.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2019