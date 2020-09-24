Keith Whitten Christian, 66, died peacefully, Thursday, September 17th, in his home town of Mount Dora, FL, after a long battle with cancer.



Born in Huntington, WV, to Stephen Lamar Christian and Diane Keith Christian, who predeceased him, Keith attended the Marshall Lab School in Huntington, and graduated with the class of 1973 from Blue Ridge School in St George, VA. He was enrolled at Transylvania University, in Lexington, KY, when a tragic accident left him paraplegic. Fiercely independent, Keith set off for Wisconsin, Texas, and eventually Florida, pursuing interests, ranging from Christian fellowship studies and missionary work to owning a cafe. He found work he enjoyed as a CAD engineer, designing airport lighting systems throughout the country, which he did until his retirement.



Those pursuits brought him to Mount Dora over two decades ago where the small historic town suited him. He was a regular at The Coffee Pot and local restaurants and shops where he enjoyed conversations with his many friends, live music, a good cigar and glass of wine and the sunset over Lake Dora. He never missed the annual Mount Dora Arts Festival. Throughout his life Keith was active in Christian Family Fellowship, and was deeply committed to the study of The Holy Bible. He enjoyed travel and spent time visiting his family around the country and in Florida.



Keith is survived by his siblings: John Hamilton Christian and his wife, Ingrid; Anne Whitten Christian; and Stephen Lamar Christian, and nieces and nephews: Laura Caroline Christian; John B. Hamilton Christian; Christian Andrew Daly; Sawyer Thomas Daly and Grace Anne Daly. He was predeceased by his sister, Katherine Hamilton Christian.



A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family has requested contributions in Keith's memory be made to your preferred charity.



